Dolly Parton confirms iconic singers for new album and fans are losing it: ‘I’m having heart palpitations’

Queen of country Dolly Parton has teamed up with a string of iconic singers such as Cher, Stevie Nicks and P!nk for her forthcoming rock album – and the collaborations sound epic.

Seemingly pitching the project as a queer-fever dream during an appearance on The View, Parton confirmed that she was putting together a rock album entitled Rock Star following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

“If I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to have to do something to earn it,” the ‘Jolene’ star revealed to Whoopi Goldberg.

“So, I’m doing a rock and roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars [who] I met [at the induction ceremony] with me.”

The fabulous @DollyParton tells us how she felt getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and shares the legendary artists joining her on her upcoming rock album! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Ja1iQxOALB — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2023

Parton then proceeded to reel off an impressive list of stars who will feature on the new album.

“We’ve got great artists like Paul McCartney singing with me, Stevie Nicks — we just finished our song last night,” she said casually.

“We’ve got Stephen Perry and Steven Tyler, we’ve got a lot of great iconic singers.”

She also revealed that P!nk and lesbian folk rock legend Brandi Carlile would be joining her on a cover of a Mick Jagger song, while the Cher collaboration is still coming together.

“I’ve been getting a song for her; we’ve been trying to get the right thing together,” she added.

Elton John is also said to make an appearance, with Dolly recently telling Jimmy Fallon that she had recorded a version of his classic track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me”.

Unsurprisingly, Dolly’s fans are quaking at the thought of a rock record featuring a rota of the world’s best-loved performers.

“I don’t think we, as a society, are ready for this at all,” one fan said, while another warned: “This will change lives.”

A third raved: “Legendary. Full of Legends. This is about to be one of the biggest musical masterpieces in the history of music.”

DOLLY PARTON AND STEVIE NICKS RECORDED A SONG TOGETHER. IM HAVING HEART PALPITATIONS. pic.twitter.com/RX06su71z3 — Chris🌙 (@FineSkylark75) January 17, 2023

my personal Avengers https://t.co/TS9C93y231 — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) January 18, 2023

y’all don’t understand – this album is about to be a huge threat !!!! https://t.co/hbM1I5W7go — ᴊᴇʀɪ ʀᴇɪɢɴ (@Forever_Jason) January 18, 2023

A dolly Parton and Elton John and Stevie nicks collab in MY lifetime?? I just want to thank the witches and gays for this https://t.co/Y1kI0B3fAI — Izzy (@izzybelladawn) January 18, 2023

Big day for gay people https://t.co/uCL714UJvy — Carol ₊˚ପ⊹ (@STARCR4ZY) January 18, 2023

Others joined in the hype by suggesting more names for further collaborations, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Bebe Rexha.

The album is expected to arrive this autumn and will feature covers of songs by the likes of Prince and The Rolling Stones.

A collaboration between Dolly and her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, is also widely rumoured, considering the pair came together to perform Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Dolly revealed her love for Miley’s new single “Flowers”.

“Miley is so great,” she enthused.

“I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter. I don’t know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing.”