Country legend Dolly Parton has dubbed herself a “low-tech girl” as she explained why she prefers using a fax machine to texting.

The “Jolene” singer is no stranger to making bold statements. Just last week she was on the receiving end of ageist criticism after wearing an iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader replica uniform during a half-time performance as the home team took on the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Now, the superstar is shocking people with her relaxed attitude towards one of the bedrocks of modern communications.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Dolly shared her perspective behind the long-existing rumours that she never texts back.

“I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world,” she admitted. “I don’t want to talk to everybody who wants to talk to me. I don’t text ’cause I don’t want to have to answer.”

And who among us hasn’t needed a break from the constant cycle of messages once in a while?

She went on to clarify that she’ll call someone if she wants to speak to them, adding: “Otherwise, I have too much to think about. I’m certainly not a stupid person.

You may like to watch

“I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine [and] call in my creative stuff to my crew. I’ve got the best crew in the world and I surround myself with great people.

“I don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

And Dolly’s story tracks with the people in her life. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers last year, her goddaughter and fellow pop star Miley Cyrus talked about their faxing relationship.

“We do use the phone,” Miley said. “But she does a fax and someone scans the fax, then they put it into a text message and that gets sent to me. And it’s always signed.”

It seems Miley appreciates her godmother’s retro communication style, describing their connection as “not casual”.

Despite her old-fashioned ways, 77-year-old Dolly still has her finger on the pulse of modern-day culture. Her latest record, Rockstar, released in mid-November, became her highest-charting LP ever, hitting number three on the Billboard 200 chart.