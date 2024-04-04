10 inspiring Dolly Parton prints every fan needs on their wall

Dolly Parton is a global icon and we’ve put together some prints of inspiring and funny quotes that every fan needs on their wall.

The queen of country music recently made an appearance on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, sending fans into a frenzy.

She appeared on the interlude “Dolly P” as well as the track “Tyrant”, while queen Bey covered her iconic song “Jolene”.

The cover saw Beyoncé reimagine the track, with lines like “I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man (Jolene)” and “I know I’m a queen”.

Speaking to Tennessee outlet, Knox News in March, Parton said of Beyoncé: “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

She then followed up with an Instagram post after the album’s release, writing: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!”

It led to a huge reaction from both Dolly and Beyoncé fans, with some joking: “Jolene been quietly minding her business since 1973, only for Beyoncé to come drag her 51 years later.”

Jolene been quietly minding her business since 1973, only for Beyoncé to come drag her 51 years later 🥴 #CowboyCarter #Jolene pic.twitter.com/3FSxpEurlD — SHEM (@ShemPinnock) March 30, 2024

From donating $1million into COVID-19 vaccine research to gifting more than 125 million free books to children around the world, the queen of country has always been an inspiring figure.

She’s also one of the biggest LGBT+ icons thanks to her hits, turns in films like Steel Magnolias and her instantly recognisable camp aesthetic.

If you’re a Dolly Parton fan – which everyone should be, it’s just the law – then you might want one of her inspirational or funny quotes hanging on your wall.

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the best Dolly Parton prints you can get featuring some of her famous phrases.

To kick start the list we’ve got this “In a world full of Jolenes be a Dolly” print, referencing her iconic track “Jolene” which was recently covered by Beyoncé. In the original we hear Dolly plead, “please don’t take my man” but in the Cowboy Carter version, Bey is a little bit more blunt, singing: “I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man”. Either way just don’t be a Jolene, OK? You can buy this mantra and print from Etsy here.

The higher the hair, the closer to God. (Etsy/AlexBelleDesign)

This is one of Dolly’s most recognisable quotes: “The higher the hair, the closer to God”. The star is known for her big blonde hair that would make a drag queen envious and even reading this quote you can hear it in Dolly’s accent. One of the reviews says “it looks better in person” and we definitely believe them. It’s available from Etsy here.

It’s a good job I was born a girl, otherwise I would be a drag queen. (Etsy/Wildartshopuk)

Dolly Parton and drag queens are a match made in heaven. From drag queens regularly emulating the singer to perform renditions of her hits to many people thinking Dolly is a drag queen herself, this famous quote reads: “It’s a good job I was born a girl, otherwise I would be a drag queen.” The print is available from Etsy here.

A 9 to 5-inspired print. (Etsy/MoonshinePrintsUK)

This print is inspired by Dolly’s biggest hit “9 to 5”. The iconic track is also a film and a musical, once again proving the power of Dolly. The print features the lines “pour myself a cup of ambition” alongside some cute cowboy boots, and is a great way to start the day when you’re making your tea or coffee. It’s available from Etsy here.

A print reading, “In Dolly We Trust”. (Etsy/BettyCassieDjango)

This one isn’t a direct Dolly quote but it’s a great words to live by as it reads “in Dolly we trust”. The print is available in a number of colours, including a blush pink, mint, white and black dalmatian design. While the text is in a signature pink and orange and you can buy it from Etsy here.

Another inspirational quote from Dolly. (Etsy/lovettedesign)

Some more wise words from Dolly on this print which reads: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” This inspirational quote is available from Etsy here.

A pink print featuring a Dolly Parton quote. (Etsy/PinkifyDesigns)

This inspirational print features the Dolly line: “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” This is alongside a cowboy boot and some signature pink, of course. To get this print head to Etsy here.

Another iconic quote from Dolly. (Etsy/Wildatartshopuk)

One of her most famous quotes is: “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” And while some people might say or think that about her, she knows the LGBT+ community will always say she looks fabulous and not cheap at all! But it’s still a popular zinger from the singer and you can get this print from Etsy here.

Who can relate to this one? The print which reads “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” is another wise-crack from the pop culture icon and has even inspired the title of a Dolly-isms book. To get this print head to Etsy here.

What Would Dolly Do? (Etsy/TashBangWallop)

A perfect one to finish up the list with and that’s “What Would Dolly Do?”, a mantra to live by as she’d probably be a good person while looking fabulous so that’s that. This print is available from Etsy here.