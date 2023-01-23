M&M’s has hired Maya Rudolph to replace its line-up of mascots after a makeover left right-wing critics feeling throughly not horny.

The confectionary company said in a statement that it would take an “indefinite pause” from promoting its “spokescandies”, which were redesigned in 2022 to be more inclusive.

This included giving the green M&M trainers instead of high heels, leaving Tucker Carlson furious – he raged about the new designs being “less sexy” and “deeply unappealing”.

Instead of the famous M&M’s characters, the brand will now be represented by comedian Maya Rudolph.

“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies,” M&Ms said in a statement on Twitter.

“We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it – even a candy’s shoes can be polarising.

“We have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies. In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph.”

The M&M’s mascots found themselves in the middle of a culture warein 2022, when Fox News decried the fact that the green M&M was no longer a “seductress”.

“M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson whined at the changes.

“Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal.”

As well as the change to the green M&M’s shoes, updates included the orange M&M “acknowledging his anxiety” and the brown M&M noting her motto as: “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Writer Parker Molloy mocked Carlson for his reaction, joking on Twitter: “Way to go, Tucker, Carlson, you’ve successfully ‘cancelled’ the M&M candies”.

lol, right-wing outrage over M&Ms led to the company getting rid of the mascots altogether. Way to go, Tucker Carlson, you've successfully "canceled" the M&M candies. https://t.co/0kVdAFYzbn — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 23, 2023

Another Twitter user said: “If you’re actually upset about the ‘shoes’ a cartoon piece of candy ‘wears’, seek help immediately.”

One social media user guessed: “M&M’s 1000 per cent has an absolutely insane Super Bowl ad lined up where the spokescandies plan a heist with Maya Rudolph.”