Kendal Calling has announced details of its 2023 edition including lineup, dates and ticket prices.

The festival will return to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District on 27-30 July.

Festival goers can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 January via See Tickets.

This year’s edition will see headline sets from Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Blossoms are one of the Kendal Calling headliners for 2023. (Andrew Benge/Redferns)

They’re joined on the lineup by the likes of Confidence Man, Melanie C, Beabadoobee, Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall.

Other names featuring across the weekend include Annie Mac, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Happy Mondays.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale this week, you can find out ticket prices, presale info and the full lineup info below.

When do Kendal Calling tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Saturday, 28 January via See Tickets.

A presale takes place from 10am on Friday, 27 January that you can sign up for via the official Kendal Calling website.

Early bird tickets have now sold out and the festival will release tier four weekend tickets which are priced from £169.

You can find out more below.

What are the Kendal Calling ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed by the festival that tickets will cost the following for the 2023 edition of Kendal Calling.

Adult weekend camping ticket – release four – £169

Adult weekend camping ticket – release five – £175

Teen weekend camping ticket (ages 11-15) – £90

Child weekend camping ticket (ages six-10) – £25

Weekend payment plan tickets are also available which lets you spread the cost of your ticket over a number of months.

Other ticket types are available including pre-pitched tents, luxury tents and yurts. You can find out pricing for these on See Tickets.

Meanwhile shuttle bus tickets are priced at £10, which is a return journey to and from Penrith train station and car parking passes are priced at £15.

All ticket types for Kendal Calling 2023 are available from See Tickets.

What’s the lineup?

The festival has announced its full lineup for 2023. This includes headliners Blossoms, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

You can check out the full lineup poster below.

Where is Kendal Calling?

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District.

You can travel by coach, train and car, with official coach tickets released this year via the official website.