Fall Out Boy have announced details of a UK and European tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group will bring their So Much For (Tour) Dust to arenas across the continent in 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from at 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The UK and European leg will kick off on 17 October in Warsaw and head to the likes of Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow and Manchester.

They’ll also head to London’s O2 Arena and finish up the tour in Hamburg on 7 November.

The band will be joined by PVRIS and Nothing Nowhere across the UK and European tour dates.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, which is due for release on 23 March.

It features recently released singles “Love from the Otherside” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good”.

They recently announced the North American leg of the tour, which will see them perform at stadiums and amphitheaters.

It follows up their recent Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer which visited stadiums in the US, UK and Europe between 2021 and 2022 and saw them play their biggest hits.

You can check out the full tour schedule and presale tickets info below.

How to get Fall Out Boy tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 17 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced from £39.50 / £59.50 / £80 for seats and from £59.50 for standing.

Fans who pre-order their album from the official store at falloutboy.com will receive access to a presale. You’ll need to do this by 2pm on 14 February.

The presale will begin on 15 February at 10am local time and you’ll be emailed info on how to get presale tickets.

If you have already ordered the album from the official European store you are automatically eligible for presale access.

What are the tour dates?