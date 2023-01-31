Fall Out Boy have announced a headline North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The So Much For (Tour) Dust will see the group perform at stadiums and amphitheaters across the country.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

They’ll be joined by special guests including Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Alkaline Trio across various dates.

The tour will open on 21 June at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and visit outdoor venues throughout the summer and they’ll finish up on 6 August in Camden, New Jersey.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, which is due for release on 23 March.

It features recently released singles “Love from the Otherside” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good”.

Also on the bill for various dates include New Found Glory, Four Years Strong and The Academy Is…

The band also confirmed on their tour announcement post that there will be “more on international dates soon”.

It follows up their recent Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer which visited stadiums in the US, UK and Europe between 2021 and 2022.

You can find out presale info and the full Fall Out Boy tour schedule below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 3 February via ticketmaster.com.

How to get Fall Out Boy presale tickets

A presale begins at 10am local time on 2 February. Fans can sign up for this via the official website.

You’ll need to sign up to the mailing list by 10pm ET on 1 February to receive a code in your email inbox.

You can see the full tour schedule below.