Ahead of Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl, a new Fenty Beauty advert dropped starring married couple Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina.

The advert features real-life couple Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, beauty queens who’ve won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico, respectively.

The couple, who met at Miss Grand International in 2020, revealed their relationship in November 2022, announcing that they had married.

In their new Fenty Beauty advert, Varela and Valentín are seen sharing a series of intimate moments, including the lounging in bed and a hammock, and discussing how they like their coffee. Adorable.

Sharing the advert, which promotes the new Fenty Eau de Parfum fragrance, both Valentín and Varela celebrated with the caption: “It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love.”

At the end of the advert, Varela, leaning in for a kiss, asks: “You like it?”

As the Fenty logo appears on screen, Valentín laughs and replies: “Yes, a lot.”

The campaign has picked up traction following Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time performance, during which she was seen checking her make-up in a nod to her Fenty Beauty empire.

Rihanna took time to promote Fenty Beauty during her #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/kd3VAXxT5N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Where can I buy Fenty Eau de Parfum?

In the advert, Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico describe Fenty Eau de Parfum as having a “woodsy vibe” that’s “sweet but soft at the [same] time”.

According to the description of the product on the Fenty Beauty website, the perfume is has a “warm floral scent” made of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose.

It “expresses itself uniquely on each wearer”.

Fans can buy Fenty Eau de Parfum exclusively at fentybeauty.com.

TikTok couple Nick Champa and Pierre Boo similarly featured in an ad for the Fenty Beauty parfum.

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico delighted their followers by revealing they married on 28 October after keeping their relationship secret for two years.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram with an adorable montage of the two of them, including their marriage proposal and wedding ceremony.

Valentín added the caption: “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.”

Varela added: “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”