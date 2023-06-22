Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty release new Hella Thicc mascara: ‘We really ate with this’

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty have dropped a new mascara dubbed Hella Thicc and fans are obsessed.

The singer and beauty mogul showed off the new product on social media saying: “We really ate with this one.”

The new Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc mascara is now available to shop at fentybeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer took to Instagram to show off the latest product from Fenty Beauty, in an ASMR-style clip.

The video starts with her showing off the black tube of mascara to the camera before applying it to her lashes for an instant lift.

“I just want to keep putting it on too, ’cause it’ll look like a fake lash when I’m done,” she said in the video.

“And yes, they’re real, they’re real lashes,” the star added at the end of the clip after applying the mascara to both eyes.

Fans were loving the clip, which also sees the singer say they “ate” with this product.

One fan wrote: “I have been influenced.”

Another said: “This mascara really is it.”

Somebody else commented: “Who said perfection doesn’t exist? Soooo beautiful! And the mascara is really perfect like you.”

Even the official Instagram account for Bratz dolls got involved, commenting: “The face that you can apply mascara without having your entire mouth open is legendary!! What can’t she do ?!”

We couldn’t agree more.

The Fenty Beauty website describes the new mascara as having an “ultra-creamy, ultra-black formula”.

It comes with “a tapered brush that coats and loads every lash for an effect that looks outrageous yet feels weightless”.

The Hella Thicc mascara is also sweat, humidity and transfer-resistant and easily removable with their Melt Awf cleanser.

To shop the new product for les than £20/$20 head to fentybeauty.com.