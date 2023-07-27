Fenty Beauty release new edition of this sold out product

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty have dropped a new edition of their sold-out Fenty Parfum.

Fans can now get their hands on the travel-size version of the popular fragrance, which is created and inspired by the singer herself.

It’s now available to shop at fentybeauty.com, sephora.com and kohls.com.

The new travel spray edition of the perfume is the “perfect” travel companion that you can take wherever you go.

It’s priced at £32/$39 and comes in a 10ml bottle, so it’s ideal for a plane carry-on or will easily fit in your overnight bag for a trip.

The perfume itself features magnolia and musk alongside tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

The fragrance is described as a “unique blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent”.

The full-size comes in a brown and orange-hued bottle with an inner hourglass shape and the Fenty logo branded on the bottle’s lid.

Talking about creation of Fenty Eau de Parfum, Rihanna said: “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence.”

“The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am,” she added.

A limited edition of the perfume is available on the Fenty Beauty website.

The perfume sold out after its launch in summer 2022 and fans had to sign up to a waiting list.

They were able to get their hands on a bottle once it was restocked in October, and it’s currently still available on the Fenty Beauty website.

There’s also a limited edition scarf wrap set as well as a set that features free Fenty Icon lipsticks.

To shop the original and travel size Fenty Parfum head to fentybeauty.com, sephora.com and kohls.com.