Golden Globe nominee Selena Gomez has revealed she uses a cleanser that doesn’t break the bank.

The actor and singer was recently nominated for her role in hit series Only Murders in the Building at the Golden Globe Awards.

And in a recent TikTok showing off her skincare, she revealed to fans that she uses a cleanser that costs less than £10.

In the post, which has received more than 1.4 million likes, the actor takes fans through her routine which is soundtracked to “Never Be Me” by Miley Cyrus.

@selenagomez PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about. ♬ Never Be Me – Miley Cyrus

The bottle, Bioderma Sensibio H2O – Micelle Solution, used by Gomez is priced at less than £10 on Amazon.

She applies the Micellar water to a flannel to cleanse her face and looks shocked at the residue, before using a makeup sponge with the Micellar water to delicately cleanse her eyes.

Fans in the comments loved her makeup sponge/Micellar combo to remove residue.

“I never thought bout using that makeup remover beauty sponge method!!! That’s smart af,” one fan said.

Another echoed this writing: “THE SPONGE SOAKED IN MICELLAR WATER!!!!!! Ma’am !!!! Genius.”

However, her pre-cleansing trick is to use La Mer’s Concentrate serum, which comes in at an eye-watering £170 for just 15ml.

But she suggests: “Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely.”

Selena Gomez uses a cleanser and toner that won’t break the bank. (Amazon)

The next step in her routine is toner, with the actor using Dermalogica Multi-active Toner, which also won’t break the bank.

She sprays the toner onto a makeup remover pad and gently woks in the product in tiny circles.

The rest of her routine features moisturizers that are on the more expensive side, but the singer admits in the caption: “PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere.”

She uses a few drops of La Mer Renewal Oil, followed by Tacha Water Cream and Radian C Cream by Laneige.