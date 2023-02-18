Paris Hilton gets candid about why she thought she was asexual

Paris Hilton is getting candid about navigating her sexuality and why she thought she was asexual in her 20s.

Hilton became a household name in the early 2000s, and her fame was magnified by her 2003 reality show The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside Nicole Richie.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Hilton had several high-profile relationships, and she recently opened up about her journey with her sexuality throughout her early 20s.

Hilton explained that she privately thought of herself as asexual because of her disinterest in sex, saying “anything sexual terrified” her.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

Hilton described how her view of herself and her sexuality was complicated because of her past experiences. She recounted being groomed by a male teacher in middle school, her sex tape was released against her will in 2004 and she was romantically linked with a celebrity each week.

It wasn’t until she met her now-husband, Carter Reum, in 2019 that she felt comfortable with her sexuality. She came to better understand herself and realised that asexual was no longer the best way to describe herself.

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” she said. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

Paris Hilton said her understanding of her sexuality evolved after she met her now-husband, Carter Reum. (Getty)

Paris Hilton described Reum as the “opposite of what [she] had been used to when [she] was looking for guys”. She said he is “smart” and a “good person”.

The couple fell in love quickly after meeting in 2019, moved in together and got married in November 2021. They welcomed their first child together, via surrogate, earlier this year.

“I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with,” Hilton said.

Paris Hilton also reflected on the way she was treated by the media and the public abuse she faced in the 2000s. She said she was treated like “sport” alongside Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

“We were just young girls discovering life, going out to a party. And we were villainized for it,” she said.

She added that she’s happy to have made it out on the other side and “proud of the woman that [she’s] become”.

Paris Hilton has been a long-term friend of Britney Spears and openly spoke out against Spears’ conservatorship, which long traumatised and exploited the “Toxic” singer.

When Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021, Hilton tweeted that she was “so happy that this day has finally come”. Hilton said the singer was the most “resilient, kind and inspiring soul”.

In 2022, Hilton revealed she turned down a gig to perform for president Joe Biden and “all the leaders of the world” because she didn’t want to miss Spears’ wedding.

The reality TV star said the wedding was “one of the most iconic nights” of her life, and she was emotional when Spears walked down the aisle.

“Seeing her walk down the aisle, this angel, who’s just had a horrible time these past 13 years to finally have her freedom and to be able to do what she wants and have that happy fairytale ending was just beautiful,” Hilton said.