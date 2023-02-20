Pink has announced extra North American shows as part of her 2023 tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The pop icon will head to 14 arenas in the fall as part of her headline world tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 24 February via Ticketmaster.

The Trustfall Tour kicks off on 12 October in Sacramento and will finish up a month later in Orlando on 18 November.

The fall run will see the singer head to the likes of New York’s Madison Square Garden and San Francisco’s Chase Center, with support from Grouplove and KidCutUp.

It follows up the announcement of her Summer Carnival Tour, which will see her headline stadium shows in the UK, Europe and US.

She also announced that she’ll be joined by special guests Brandi Carlisle and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo across the run, while Gwen Stefani will support her shows in London’s Hyde Park.

The 2023 tour dates will be in support of her recently released album, Trustfall.

It marks her ninth album overall and features collaborations with The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit.

Fans can also expect to hear her biggest hits including the likes of “Just Like a Pill”, “So What”, “Raise Your Glass” and “Just Give Me a Reason”, to name a few.

You can find out presale info and the full fall tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 24 February via ticketmaster.com.

Ticket presales will begin from 10am local time on 21 February. Fans should check their local listing on Ticketmaster for more details on individual presale tickets.