Comedian Jon Stewart expertly dismantled a Republican lawmaker’s cherry-picked logic about gun rights and drag shows, and it’s just beautiful to watch.

In the latest episode of his Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart, Stewart sat down with Oklahoma senator Nathan Dahm to discuss the lawmaker’s pro-gun stance as the US faces an increased number of mass shootings.

The Republican politician has filed bills loosening Oklahoma gun restrictions. This included an anti-‘red flag’ law which would make it easier for people who are deemed dangerous by police or family members to access firearms.

Dahm said he believed that allowing more guns into the US will result in a safer nation, which Stewart quickly called into question.

“Just for clarity’s sake, I’m not against the Second Amendment,” Stewart said before adding, “You’re saying more guns makes us more safe?”

“Yes,” Dahm answered.

“So when we got 400 million guns in the country, we had an increase and gun deaths went up. So when exactly does this curve hit that takes it down? Would a billion guns do it?” Stewart asked.

Dahm proceeded to proverbially shoot himself in the foot when Dahm argued it’s the “individual that is the problem” rather than easy access to firearms.

“We need to look at the problems that those people are facing” rather than implementing more gun control laws, Dahm said — only for Stewart to remind him his policies “removed the ability for the state to do that”.

State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-OK) has penned several bills loosening gun restrictions, including the nation’s first anti-red flag law. He thinks these bills protect the Second Amendment – and that they make us safer. We think it's probably one or the other. Watch it on @AppleTVPlus. pic.twitter.com/T7fLFLjTQ5 — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) March 3, 2023

Later in the interview, Jon Stewart questioned Dahm about why he and many other Republicans want to ban children from seeing drag performances. Stewart asked the politician why he felt so strongly about the kid-friendly and physically harmless events but cared very little about the gun violence epidemic in the US.

“Because the government does have a responsibility to protect – ” Dahm said before being cut off by Stewart.

“I’m sorry?” Stewart interjected and pushed his ear forward as he waited to hear the word ‘children’.

“What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country?” Stewart asked Dahm. “And I’m gonna give you a hint, it’s not drag shows reading to children – so what is it?”

“I’m presuming you’re gonna say it’s firearms,” Dahm said.

“No, I’m not going to say it like it’s an opinion,” Stewart said.

He continued: “That’s what it is. It’s firearms. More than cancer, more than car accidents.

“And what you’re telling me is, you don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of. But when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f**k to stop that because that shall now be infringed.

“That is hypocrisy at its highest order.”

The clip has been widely shared on social media with many, including basketball legend LeBron James, praising Stewart for holding Dahm to account and interrogating him on his pro-gun, anti-drag logic.

Jon Stewart: “What’s the leading cause of death among children in this country? And I’m gonna give you a hint: it’s not drag show readings” pic.twitter.com/xRBp3MilZN — stacy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StacyCaySlays) March 3, 2023

BREAKING: Jon Stewart destroys Republican Senator Nathan Dahm on gun reform. Stewart debunked every statement and made Dahm look foolish, ♥️ and RT if you agree!

pic.twitter.com/iV8MfKmJKk — Rich from Cali 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheRichFromCali) March 3, 2023

Jon Stewart on 🔥🔥🔥here on free speech, drag queens, gun rights and protecting children. "When it comes to children who have died, you don't give a flying fuck" pic.twitter.com/bdq084qfuS — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 3, 2023

Every day there's a tweet claiming "This person DESTROYS this other person!" and its hyperbole every time.



But my god, even for Jon Stewart's high bar, this was masterful. The stochastic terrorism around drag, "grooming", & trans rights is terrifying. Stewart goes for the throat https://t.co/CokjvNZzWg — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) March 3, 2023

Jon Stewart continues to show us that not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/cpEgnXLTF6 — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) March 5, 2023

Jon Stewart garnered similar praise for his masterful takedown of Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge over her anti-trans laws.

Rutledge tried to argue that gender-affirming care is harmful – despite several major healthcare organisations and studies saying such care is life-saving – and claimed a majority of gender diverse young people stop experiencing gender dysphoria without any treatment.

Stewart slammed the Arkansas attorney general for her ‘incredibly made up figures’ that don’t “comport with any of the studies or documentation that exist from these medical organisations”.

When asked where her figures had come from, Rutledge said she didn’t know “off the top of my head”.