Kristen Stewart has hit back at critics of her recent Rolling Stone shoot after appearing on the cover in a jockstrap, and move that sent sapphics everywhere – and conservatives – into a tailspin.

The Twilight star posed for the cover as she promotes her latest film, Love Lies Bleeding, and the steamy shoot certainly got people talkng.

After previously hitting back at right-wing trolls in the wake of the cover dropping, Stewart has now discussed the furore on US talk show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Introducing the picture last night (March 12), host Colbert claimed that CBS – the show’s network – had advised them not to show the cover live on air.

“They asked us not to show this, and I don’t understand why, because here’s the cover,” he said before producing the picture of K-Stew plus jockstrap.

Asked why she thought the cover prompted backlash, Stewart gave a class answer.

“Let’s keep this light,” she joked. “It’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things. I’ve seen a lot of hands in pants, and unbuttoned [trousers].”

“I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of the female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”



After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants.



Cover story/Photos: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/ljbryy9L6x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

Following cheers from the audience and a further prompt from Colbert, Stewart added: “Female sexuality isn’t suppose to want anything apart from to be had. And that [cover] feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying, but… f**k you.”

Explaining her reasoning for wearing the jockstrap in the actual cover story, Kristen Stewart said: “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols.

“Now, I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

She added: “If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their fucking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

Love Lies Bleeding arrives in UK cinemas on 19 April 2024.