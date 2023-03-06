Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has accused Ron DeSantis of practising “fascism” following his attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and Black history.

Frost, American’s youngest congressperson, said politicians need to “be honest” about DeSantis’ strategy.

The Florida governor is responsible for the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts the teaching of LGBTQ+ topics in schools, and in January attempted to mitigate the teaching of Black history by blocking a high school African American studies course.

Frost, 26, told CNN’s Jim Acosta: “This is what we’re up against in Florida right now. It’s hard to keep track of because it seems like there’s a new victim, a new bill, every day.”

When asked how Democrats and activists should tackle legislation proposed by DeSantis and other anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans, he said politicians need to be bold in their messaging.

“We have to call it for what it is, he is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. There’s a word for that, and it’s fascism.”

Maxwell described Ron DeSantis’ political strategy as ‘fascism.’ (Getty)

DeSantis has indicated that he’ll run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and Frost warned he could become a “problem for the nation”.

Frost added: “We need everybody to pay attention and talk about he’s targeting trans folks, targeting not just Black history, but Black people in general.”

Frost assumed office in January following his win in the 2022 midterm elections against Republican Calvin Wimbish for the state’s 10th district.

He is the first Gen Z politician to have been elected as a member of Congress in the US.

Ron DeSantis could run for president in 2024

Ron DeSantis has routinely been labelled as anti-LGBTQ+ for his series of bills mitigating queer rights. (Getty)

Although he has yet to officially announce his campaign, DeSantis is widely seen as a contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Not only has the 44-year-old governor effectively silenced any mention of LGBTQ+ people in Florida’s schools, he has also focused on destroying things he deems “woke”.

He has spoken out against gender-affirming care, drag queens, LGBTQ+ library books and trans women in sports. Most recently he took control of Disney’s self-governing district – which it used to run its theme parks – seemingly as punishment for the company’s opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law.

DeSantis signed legislation to take control of area last month, telling the press: “There’s a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day.”

The western half of Orlando, where Walt Disney World sits, falls into Frost’s congressional district – a rare Democratic spot in mainly Republican Florida.