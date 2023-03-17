Tinder has announced it will offer users the option to select from more than 15 pronouns, and indicate the type of relationship they desire, including open relationships and polyamory.

The move is aimed at users aged 18 to 25, and LGBTQ+ daters, who are the fastest-growing group using the app.

Options available to choose from include monogamy, ethical non-monogamy (ENM), open relationship, polyamory and open to exploring.

Monogamy relates to only dating one person at a time, ENM is any arrangement where people have multiple consensual romantic or sexual connections and an open relationships allows parties to be free to take new partners.

The polyamory option on the app sees daters have multiple relationships at the same time, while open to exploring relates to being open to monogamous or ENM relationships.

The new features come after research into the needs of Tinder users.

Of 4,000 18 to 25 year olds who were actively dating in the US, UK, Australia and Canada between 21 January and 7 February 2023 – its study found that while 51 per cent of Gen Z daters want monogamous relationships 41 per cent of young singles are open to or seeking non monogamous relationships.

Similarly, 36 per cent of participants were willing to engage in open relationships and 26 per cent of people were interested in polyamory instead of monogamous relationships.

Later this year in the UK, Tinder will also add pronouns on profiles. Members will be able to choose up to four pronouns to display on their profile from a list of more than 15 options.

Sexual orientation and gender will also be available to choose and display.

LGBTQ+ members on the Tinder has more than doubled in the past two years

A study released at the start of March revealed that the number of LGBTQ+ members on the Tinder has more than doubled in the past two years.

The study found that 33 per cent agree that their sexuality is more fluid.

Similarly, 29 per cent of participants said their gender identity had become more fluid in the past three years.

Keen to redefine old beliefs, 56 per cent of young daters said the term “hook-up” is outdated and means something different to the younger generation than it does to older age groups.

Those asked, defined hooking up as part of the dating process which offers a way to explore connection without labelling. They also said it was nothing to be ashamed or secretive about.

Inspired by the findings of the study, Tinder launched its first global campaign, called “It Starts With A Swipe”. It aims to celebrate the diversity of modern dating, sexuality and the possibilities that offers.

Tinder launched in 2012 and has since been downloaded more than 530 million times.