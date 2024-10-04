As season three of the iconic queer YA show Heartstopper returns to Netflix, Yasmin Finney has opened up about how it feels to be part of such a powerful story.

During an episode of BBC’s The One Show with Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on 3 October, Yasmin Finney and co-star Joe Locke were presented with a touching note from a Heartstopper fan who said that the series helped them to figure out their sexuality.

The note, which was read out live on air, said: “Heartstopper means a lot to me because it helped me figure out my sexuality. I couldn’t be more thankful for Heartstopper.”

Kemp then asked Finney how she feels about the positive feedback from Heartstopper viewers.

Finney, who plays trans teenager Elle, said: “It means the most. When I was growing up, I didn’t really have a show like Heartstopper to watch. So, for the younger generation to have a show like Heartstopper, it means the most. Because it kind of helps them navigate who they are and who they could be in the most natural and simplistic way.”

“It’s just a show of queer people being authentically and unapologetically themselves,” she continued.

Finney also talked about how fans of all ages often reach out to her, with older people saying they wish they had a show like Heartstopper growing up while younger people are happy they have it now.

“It really goes out to everyone who relates and hopefully everyone who isn’t a part of the community as well,” Finney added.

Season three guest star Jonathan Bailey – best known for appearing in Bridgerton – previously expressed similar sentiments. In an interview with Variety, he said that Heartstopper is “one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people” and that he also wished he had that growing up.

Season three has been described as being “darker” and “more mature” than previous episodes, especially as Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) as well as Elle and Tao (William Gao) will both be exploring sex for the first time.

Additionally, Charlie continues to deal with an eating disorder which affects his relationship with Nick pretty severely.

Heartstopper season three is available to stream on Netflix now. You can re-watch Yasmin Finney and Joe Locke on The One Show using BBC iPlayer. It expires in 29 days.