Lizzo releases new ‘booty-lifting’ leggings with Yitty

Lizzo has dropped new ‘booty-lifting’ leggings as part of her new range with Yitty.

The Grammy Award-winning singer showed off the new leggings and matching bra sets to her millions of followers on Instagram.

The new Yitty Ultralift range is now available to shop exclusively at yitty.fabletics.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“New year, new me,” the singer said in the video. “You know how they say run, don’t walk? Teleport bitch.”

“This is the ultra lift legging and bra, with our new square neck design. You have no idea how hard it was to get into this,” she told her followers.

“This mother f**ing technology that snatches and lifts… and the booty is lifted – booties to the sky. It looks like you go to the gym, but you don’t go to the gym,” she said of the new range.

Although fans praised the singer’s look and outfits in the clip, some were confused about the difficulty Lizzo had putting the leggings and bra on.

One of the top comments on the post reads: “That’s not good advertising if you say it’s difficult to put on.”

Another said the outfit does “not look comfortable”, while somebody else wrote: “Not a good fit and people really want clothes hard to get into?? Not me though.”

While another commented: “I can’t put on anything I gotta wrestle to get into and then I’m out of breath.”

Fans are already snapping up the ‘booty-lifting’ leggings from the website. (Yitty)

But they’re already being snapped up on the Yitty website, with selected sizes showing ‘out of stock’.

The newly launched Ultralift range from Yitty features “new sculpting technology for next-level curves” according to the brand.

It’s available in full length or 7/8 length, with three colours – wild nights (blue), burgundy babe, and black – all repped by Lizzo in her Instagram video.

They’re available in sizes XS to 6X and are available to shop now exclusively at yitty.fabletics.com.