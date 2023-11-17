Hailey Bieber’s Rhode announce ‘Jelly Bean’ lip tint release date

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode has announced a brand new jelly bean edition of its peptide lip treatment.

The brand will drop the latest version of the popular product in honour of Bieber’s birthday.

The Rhode jelly bean Peptide Lip Tint will be available to shop from 22 November at rhodeskin.com.

Fans can sign up to the waitlist for the limited edition product on the website, which boasts a new shimmery finish, colour and flavour.

The new jelly bean lip tint has a shimmery baby pink glaze, with a candied flavour referencing Y2K lipgloss.

Rhode said: “The restorative formula leaves lips naturally plump, hydrated, and nourished.”

To mark the founder’s birthday, the Rhode ‘Jelly Bean’ Peptide Lip Treatment is not only being launched as a standalone product, but also as part of a set.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the ‘Birthday Duo’ set, which also includes the brand’s best-selling Peptide Glazing Fluid and a jelly bean-themed pouch.

The jelly bean lip tint will also be available as part of the Birthday Duo set. (Rhode)

Fans are loving the new announcement, with one commenting: “hailey must be stopped. my bank account can’t keep up.”

Another noted the Y2K lipgloss aesthetic, saying: “the SPARKLE i’m unwell.”

Somebody else praised the new lip tint’s campaign, writing: “Your marketing team is so on point!”

Others wrote: “Please I beg for you to have a big stock of this cause I don’t think I can handle another sell out product within 4 minutes.”

And: “fine i’ll buy another peptide treatment.”

The limited edition ‘Jelly Bean’ Peptide Lip Treatment will be available to shop from 22 November exclusively at rhodeskin.com.

Back in September the brand confirmed that the full Rhode collection, including the peptide lip tints, will now ship to France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

This follows up the initial launch in the US and Canada, as well as the UK, so fans across Europe can get their hands on the new lip tint.