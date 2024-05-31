Dylan Mulvaney has spoken out after a Republican politician paid for a Cameo, in which she was commissioned to mock their opponent unknowingly.

Rick Clark Becker, a failed North Dakota candidate for the state’s governorship and U.S. Senate seat, purchased a Cameo video from the trans social media mogul in a bid to troll his opponent. He did so without notifying Mulvaney of his intentions, she has alleged.

He instructed her to make a video praising North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak’s “change of career”, without explaining the true intentions behind the video, Mulvaney claimed.

Becker shared the video to his X account (formerly Twitter) to boast about trolling Mulvaney and his opponent, and received fierce backlash over the “disrespectful”, “juvenile online bullying”.

Speaking out about the ordeal, Mulvaney took to her TikTok page on 30 May. “This week, someone purchased a Cameo video from me,” she began. “I had absolutely no idea the intent behind it, so I made the video.

“It turns out it was a conservative politician using the video to bully his opponent. I wish I could say that this was the first time that this happened, but I am in fact the most gullible person in the world,” she continued.

You may like to watch

@dylanmulvaney Link in bio- all profits go to Save the Children which currently has currently has operations set up in gaza ❤️ ♬ original sound – Dylan Mulvaney

In a bid to turn around the “hate and ignorance” demonstrated by the Republican politician, Mulvaney vowed to donate 100% of her Cameo profits for the next month to Save the Children to support the “innocent lives” in Gaza. The charity is currently supporting children and families in the city, amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

What was Dylan Mulvaney’s Cameo appearance?

Becker purchased the video from Mulvaney on the personalised video message site, with the Days of Girlhood star being instructed to direct it to Becker’s Republican primary opponent for the state’s single U.S House seat without her knowledge.

“From what I understand,” Mulvaney began endearingly in the Cameo video, “you just spent 10 years or more in North Dakota… promoting green energy and reducing harmful coal plants.” This is, of course, an untrue sentiment, as Fedorchak is a pro-coal, anti-green energy Trump supporter.

“But now, you are going to the D.C. Zoo… (to work with) rhinos!”, Mulvaney continued in the video.

Getting this video made was pretty dang fun.



Dylan Mulvaney, though I doubt he knows who Julie Fedorchak is, did an excellent job highlighting her work against coal plants in North Dakota and her desire to work with RINO’s in DC. Well worth the Cameo fee for the laugh and to… pic.twitter.com/PfoySlfQlG — Dr. Rick Becker (@DrRickBecker) May 21, 2024

Mulvaney currently charges $50 (£40) per video on Cameo, with a turnaround time of either up to seven days, or 24 hours, depending on the delivery selected.

You can book Dylan Mulvaney for a Cameo video here, and you can donate to Save the Children here.