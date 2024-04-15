UK Black Pride confirms when it’s returning in 2024

UK Black Pride has confirmed that it’s returning in August 2024, but lovers of the event are begging for a specific date.

In 2023, leading LGBTQ+ campaigner Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah stood down from UK charity Kaleidoscope Trust to become the first CEO of UK Black Pride.

At the time, Opoku-Gyimah called on the UK government to “go further and go faster” to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights around the world.

UK Black Pride event is the world’s largest free Black Pride celebration, according to its website, and has taken place in London since 2005.

In 2022, more than 25,000 people joined to party and protest in Stratford, London, as the event returned to celebrate its 18th year.

Following the yearly success of the event 2024’s is certain to be unmissable.

When is UK Black Pride 2024?

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (13 April), UK Black Pride and Opoku-Gyimah announced that the event will be back this August, with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

No further details have yet been released, but the post adds: “Stay tuned for more details coming your way soon”.

Hopeful attendees of the event have commented under the post asking for the date to be released as soon as possible.

“I’ve missed 10 years due to work and no leave… please bring on the date quick,” one comment read.

Dr Ronx Ikharia, an inspiring trans and non-binary A&E doctor, role model, mentor and activist, commented: “I need the date now please cos I’ve missed this two years in a row and I need to block my calendar.”

Last year, UK Black Pride took place in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, 19 August – a day earlier than originally planned, after it was moved to avoid a clash with football fans when the date for a match between West Ham and Chelsea was moved.