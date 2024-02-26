After Pedro Pascal accepted his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award in a drunken speech, The Last of Us star planned his next winning move – making out with Kieran Culkin.

Pascal and Culkin have joked about their ‘feud’ multiple times during this awards season. The Mandalorian star truly upped the ante with his tipsy SAG acceptance speech and after award interview.

Pascal won a SAG award for his performance in the post-apocalyptic HBO hit, beating Succession stars Culkin, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” he said in his acceptance speech, truly shocked at the win before shouting: “Jeez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”

The shenanigans continued backstage when Pascal caught up with Queer Eye star Tan France. Pascal described Culkin as “the greatest” and showered the actor with compliments.

But France wanted to know how “badly” Pascal going to run his award in Culkin’s face at the after party, given their playful back and forth teasing all awards season.

“I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight,” Pascal joked. “That’ll be my revenge.”

A drunk Pedro Pascal talking about wanting to make out with Kieran Culkin at the SAG awards tonight…I would like to see it! pic.twitter.com/pCIfkEl0YQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kieran Culkin addressed Pedro Pascal’s spicy late night plans. Culkin said the rumours that they’d be making out were “false”, but he said Pascal jokingly asked him for a different favour.

“He also did ask if I wanted to smell his pits – that was weird,” Culkin said.

Pedro explained the comment was a “nerve thing”, and there was a playful back and forth before Culkin asked if the other actor wanted to smell his pits. To which, Pascal nodded and laughed.

Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin hug it out backstage at the #SAGAwards after Pedro thanks the "male members of the Succession cast" he beat in his category. 😝 pic.twitter.com/qqJ2WCLwbP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024

Earlier this year, Culkin told Pascal to “suck it” while accepting a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his Succession role.

Pascal was nominated in the same category for his performance in The Last of Us, and he even pretended to cry after Culkin’s dig.

Just a short time later, the actors faced each other yet again at the Emmy Awards in January. Pascal had the upper hand when presenting the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He joked his arm was in a cast because “Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of [him]” to a laughing crowd and a deadpan-looking Culkin. As Pascal announced the nominees, Culkin broke out in a smile.