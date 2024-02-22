Pedro Pascal’s trans sister Lux lands big movie role in new thriller

Lux Pascal, sister of The Last of Us star and internet boyfriend Pedro Pascal, has bagged herself a role in upcoming thriller film Summer War.

The 31-year-old Chilean actress, who came out as trans in 2021, will star in an as-yet untitled role in the film, which is helmed by Il Futuro director Alicia Scherson.

Summer War will follow the US champion of World War II board game Third Reich as they embark on a peaceful summer holiday. However, their trip takes a dark turn when a local tourist disappears at sea in bewildering circumstances.

The film, which is set to begin production this summer, is based on the novel The Third Reich by late Chilean author Roberto Bolaño. Despite being written in 1989, the book wasn’t uncovered until his death in 2003.

In the novel, war game champ Udo Berger arrives in his childhood holiday destination Costa Brava with his girlfriend. When his friend vanishes at sea, he has to challenge a mysterious local to a game of Third Reich to get answers.

Lux Pascal. (Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

ScreenDaily reports that Summer War will also star Gen V and Ginny & Georgia actor Dan Beirne, 42 Days of Darkness actress Aline Küppenheim, Society of the Snow star Agustín Pardella and The Boss’s Malena Sánchez.

Lux Pascal says brother Pedro played an ‘important’ role in her transition

Lux Pascal is best known for starring alongside her brother Pedro in Netflix crime drama series Narcos, but has also scored big roles in Spanish language TV shows and films, including 2019’s critically acclaimed El Príncipe.

In an interview with Spanish magazine Ya in February 2021, Lux revealed that her transition was something that her family, including Pedro, “expected to happen”.

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family… it’s almost something that they expected to happen,” she shared.

“[Pedro] has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity,” she added.

Ever since the actress opened up about her trans identity, Pedro Pascal has been by her side and proudly supporting her.

Pedro Pascal took his trans sister Lux as his date to the Emmys (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images)

At the Emmy Awards in January, he brought Lux as his date. Back in 2021, following Lux’s coming out, he called her his “heart”.

Then, in an interview with Esquire last year, he called her the most “powerful” person he knows when reflecting on the wave of anti-trans bills sweeping the US over the past few years.

“She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me,” he stated.

While Lux has just scored her biggest role in a while, her brother’s calendar is also pretty busy for the remainder of 2024.

His lesbian road trip comedy film Drive Away Dolls lands in cinemas this month (23 February), and he’s currently filming alongside Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us season two.

He will also star in the 2025 Marvel film, The Fantastic Four, alongside ​​Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.