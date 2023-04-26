TWICE recently announced the UK and European leg of their Ready To Be world tour – and tickets prices have been revealed.

The K-pop girl group will tour across the globe in 2023 in support of their mini-album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.fr or ticketmaster.de.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Ahead of the general sale, a number of presales are taking place so fans can get their hands on tickets early.

Following the presale it’s been revealed exactly how much tickets will cost for their shows in London, Paris and Berlin.

The band will headline arena dates at the O2 arena on 8 September, Accor Arena on 11 September and Mercedes-Benz Arena on 14 September.

You can find out the TWICE ticket prices breakdown and full tour schedule below.

How much are TWICE tickets?

If you want to get tickets for the group’s only UK date scheduled on the tour at London’s O2 Arena, then this is how much tickets will cost for the show.

The arena will be fully seated and tickets are priced at the following:

Level 1 B – £170.85

Level 1 C – £143.85

Level 4 B – £143.85

Level 4 C – £93.60

Level 4 D – £77.35

They go on general sale at 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk.

🚨| Seating Chart for TWICE’s ‘READY TO BE’ Tour in London UK at The O2 Arena. pic.twitter.com/eWmUtxVPlk — READY TO BE TOUR (@readytobetour) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile ticket prices for their headline show at Accor Arena in Paris have also been revealed. They will be available from ticketmaster.fr. This is how much standard tickets will cost for the show:

TWICE ‘READY TO BE’ WORLD TOUR IN PARIS



Estimated Ticket Prices #RTBinParis #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/n6IOPKcL8s — READY TO BE TOUR (@readytobetour) April 25, 2023

If you’re after tickets for their headline show in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, then they’re set to cost between €55-€205 and will be available from ticketmaster.de.

Tickets for the group’s North American leg are now on sale. They’re priced from $79.50 and available to buy from ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

What are the tour dates?

This is the full tour schedule for TWICE in 2023: