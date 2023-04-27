TWICE announce extra London O2 Arena show on their world tour.

TWICE have added a second show in London to their huge Ready To Be world tour.

The K-pop group will now headline a second night at the iconic O2 Arena as part of the UK and European leg.

Fans can get their hands on TWICE tickets for both London dates at 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The extra date has been announced following high demand for tickets during the presales taking place this week.

Fans snapped up tickets during the O2 priority sale and Live Nation presale, leading the group to add a second night in London.

They also sold out venues in Berlin and Paris during the ticket presales, with news on extra European shows to be announced.

They’re set to play London’s O2 Arena on 7-8 September. They’ll also headline shows in Paris at the Accor Arena on 11 September and Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on 14 September.

It’ll be in support of their mini-album, Ready To Be, which was released in March and features singles “Moonlight Sunrise” and “Set Me Free”.

How to get TWICE London tickets

Tickets for the newly announced show on 7 September and originally announced show on 8 September will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

In the UK tickets will go on general sale at 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced between £77.35-£170.85 for standard tickets.

To find out more about ticket prices and seating plans, you can read our guide on PinkNews.

What are the tour dates?