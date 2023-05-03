A giant penis-shaped iceberg has gone viral after being photographed floating past the town of Dildo in Canada.

The huge iceberg was spotted by Canadian photographer Ken Pretty near the town of Dildo, in Newfoundland and Labrador, with local residents dubbing it the “Dickie Berg”.

“The resemblance is… you know, it’s good, right?” Pretty said in an interview with the Toronto Star. “It’s unreal how much it looked like part of the male anatomy.”

Photographer Ken Pretty’s shots of a penis-shaped iceberg have gone viral. (Ken Pretty)

The photographer added that he captured the penis-shaped iceberg with a drone camera.

“Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear, but once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like, well, you know,” Pretty said.

“People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped… I can tell you, it’s real.”

Pretty’s photos attracted several witty comments, including: “Usually it’s smaller than this when it’s cold.”

“Pfft, it’s just average-size,” another commenter said.

And a Facebook user quipped: “Is that an iceberg in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?”

Thousands of 'penis fish' washed up on a Point Reyes beach.



Yes, really.



If you want to get scientific about it, these thick, pink worms are called Urechis caupo.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/HcGOSkaqQq — Sports Plus (@PrepSportsPlus) December 13, 2019

This is not the first time nature-lovers have been confronted with phallic phenomena in the wild, with thousands of “penis fish” washing up on San Francisco’s shores in 2019.

The wriggling pink invertebrates, known scientifically as urechis caupo, were found after being washed up by a powerful storm, with a resident saying the genitalia-like fish were crowding the beach for more than two miles.

“The ocean is full of mysteries,” California local David Ford commented.