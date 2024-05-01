You’d better straighten those legs and point those toes, because Abby Lee Miller is back, people. The infamous Dance Moms star is set to return with her new competition show, Abby Lee Dance With Me!

On 30 April, the controversial reality star took to Instagram to drop a full-length trailer for the upcoming show, which was partially filmed at dancer-turned-singer JoJo Siwa’s studio. Abby Lee Dance With Me! has been marketed as season nine to the hit Lifetime series – where LGBTQ+ stars Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak made a name for themselves – which ended in 2019. Though the two shows are not technically connected.

According to the trailer, the series will see the dance teacher travelling to cities across the US in the journey to find the next group of unwavering dancers to turn into champions as part of the ALDC Elite Team. Quite frankly, we’re getting flashbacks.

Miller began the voiceover alongside clips of former original stars McKenzie and Maddie Ziegler and a blurred-out Christi Lukasiak at her old dance studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “It was a cultural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world,” she said. “Only one woman made their dreams come true.”

Cut to present-day Miller in a wheelchair (in 2018, the star was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma and became paraplegic after undergoing spinal surgery), teaching a new cohort of dancers. “Alright, let’s do this,” she continued. “Now, 12 years later after it all began, I’m back and better than ever.”

“I can’t wait to share this incredible talent with the world,” she said in the Instagram caption. “A great big hug goes out to all the wonderfully talented kids who were selected to participate in this show. I loved working with each and every one of you.”

Miller concluded the post by thanking fellow dance teacher and Dance Moms co-star Gianna Martello, and studio owners Siwa, Grey’s Anatomy’s Debbie Allen, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes and Hollywood giant Tyler Perry for hosting filming days at their studios. It’s not clear whether any of the studio owners, including Siwa, will be guest-starring.

The pair have remained friends despite the on-screen drama in previous series Dance Moms. (Getty)

The trailer arrived just a day before Dance Moms: The Reunion airs in the US, which will see some of the original castmembers (notably, not Nia Sioux, the Ziegler sisters, nor Miller will be appearing) getting back together to discuss life since the show ended.

Abby Lee Dance With Me! does not yet have an airing date. Dance Moms: The Reunion airs on Lifetime in the US on 1 May. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.