It’s time for queer women and non-binary people everywhere to rise up as Netflix finally delivers its messiest dating show yet, The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

That’s right, the streaming platform is finally bucking the trend of painfully cis heterosexual dating shows to bring viewers an all-queer dating reality show, featuring five LGBTQ+ couples.

The series promises to “showcase more stories of love, relationships and the ups and the downs of commitment” with “brutal honesty” as each couple hits a crossroads in their relationship.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is the second season of the popular Netflix reality show, and it promises a dating series heavy on the drama.

“One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued,” Netflix’s description reads. “And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

The new season, dropping on 24 May, is bringing much needed sapphic representation to reality dating shows, with all the couples made up of lesbian, bisexual and non-binary people.

Replacing Love is Blind and season one hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season will be hosted by Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna García Swisher.

The second season looks set to be just as deliciously messy as a the first, with the new teaser trailer simply starting with the words: “I don’t even want to say her name anymore, she’s like Voldemort to me.”

The trailer takes us through the highs and lows of seeing the love of your life dating other people right in front of you. One contestant dramatically states: “If you don’t like my dog, you can get the f**k out.” Valid.

Some contestants are looking to start a family, some want to wait five years before tying the knot and some appear to change their mind about whether they want to get married at all.

And of course, the route to true love is not always smooth, with another contestant saying: “I don’t want permanency, I don’t want stability, I want freedom.”

Fans are ready and seated to watch the season play out in all its chaotic glory.

“The fact that we’re getting The Ultimatum with queer women literally just made me cry, I never thought I’d see the day we’d have our own trashy dating show,” one fan wrote.

Another shared: “I watch most reality TV with my mom, and my biggest critique of these dating shows is that they still aren’t inclusive of how all people love. Mix it up!

“I’m so here for The Ultimatum: Queer Love! I’m excited for her to see why this representation is not only important, but equally entertaining!”

Holy shit, Netflix is doing a queer season of the Ultimatum. Lesbians are the perfect demographic for this, because of the whole UHaul thing. Holy shit, this is going to be nuts — taco belle (@animalologist) April 17, 2023

THE ULTIMATUM BUT MAKE IT GAY??? GIVE IT TO ME NEOWWWW #LoveIsBlindLIVE — haara 🌻 (@sahaara_jade) April 17, 2023

#TheUltimatumQueerLove has potential to be the messiest Netflix reality dating show ever and I WILL be seated#TheUltimatum #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/pfIfFnnxyz — Minutes With M&M (@MinutesWithMM) April 17, 2023

Guys!!!!!! The ultimatum queer love?????? I’m shocked we’re finally getting a sapphic dating show on Netflix 🥲 — sof 🌼 (@evermorelor) April 17, 2023

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is about to be a mess because one thing lesbians know how to do is have drama! — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 17, 2023

A new season of #TheUltimatum and it’s queer? We’ll be seated pic.twitter.com/rwkAdj4TH4 — Ticket2Reality (@Ticket2Reality) April 17, 2023

YOOOOOOOOOOO QUEER SEASON OF THE ULTIMATUM I’M CRYING WE WON 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tsUaErYpTy — gabrielle alexa noel 💘 (@gabalexa) April 17, 2023

The Ultimatum: Queer Love drops on Netflix on 24 May 2023.