These inclusive high-tech sex toys guarantee sexual satisfaction whatever your kink this Masturbation May.

Here to turbo-charge your sex life, meet Hot Octopuss, a new generation of vibrators and sex toys powered by medical-grade tech, that promise a mind-blowing, out-of-body experience every time.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Designed to give you heart-pounding pleasure their erotic collection of g-spot stimulators, guybrators, bullets, and butt plugs are engineered with the latest sex tech — aka science-backed vibrational frequencies and finely-tuned pulses for longer, stronger and multiple orgasms.

We all love sex for the spine-tingling, toe-curling sensation of climaxing. And in addition to the pleasure derived from that ecstasy-inducing rush of endorphins, an o-glow also lowers stress levels and boosts overall health and wellness.

If that’s not reason enough to get jiggy and take your sex life to a whole new level in celebration of Masturbation May, there’s more good news.

Right now Hot Octopuss has an epic sale on, so you can enjoy 25 percent off the best-selling devices in their sexual arsenal, just use the code ‘MMAY25’ during checkout.

The ecstasy also doesn’t end there. In their mission to fulfil our sexual desires, the sexperts at Hot Octopuss have a curated blog with dedicated LGBTQ+, Non-binary & Trans, and Sex & Disability sections featuring pro tips on getting maximum pleasure from their toys to help empower our diverse sexual and emotional needs.

Not sure where to start? See some of our top picks from the Hot Octopuss range below:

PleX Vibrating Prostate Massager

The PleX is an ergonomic prostate massager. (Hot Octopuss)

This sleek-looking bad boy is an ergonomic prostate massager that combines high-tech design with 90-degree flexibility to hit your P-spot with precision every single time.

Promising next-level pleasure, the PleX also pulls double-duty allowing you to stimulate your penis and prostate at the same time.

The PleX is also here for the vagina. Use it hands-free for a pleasurable penetrative experience with customizable intensity (via its handy remote) to float off to orgasm heaven.

Pulse Solo Lux Stroker

The Pulse Solo Lux is a high-tech stroker. (Hot Octopuss)

For people with penises, this high-tech stroker hugs your member and erotically stimulates your frenulum (that sensitive area where your foreskin and glans meet) to get you rock-hard ready for your partner in an instant.

The futuristic device, which slips comfortably on your penis, is also perfect for self-pleasure. Harnessing the power of Hot Octopuss’ signature PulsePlate Technology, you’ll be treated to intense oscillations and vibrations (controlled via a remote) to get you off fast.

This baby is also waterproof so you can take the sexual adventures to the shower, bath, or hot tub.

Kurve G-Spot Dildo Vibrator

The Kurve is a g-spot vibrator. (Hot Octopuss)

Here to stimulate all of your erogenous zones and hit the spot every time, this g-spot vibrator has a sensuous soft gel tip and curve to mimic the look and feel of a penis.

Better still, it’s engineered with dual treble and bass technology to provide high-frequency vibration to help you come hard and fast. This sex pot also has five vibrational patterns and 25-speed modes so customizing your climax is a cinch.

If you’re ready to make Masturbation May a month of pure unadulterated sexual pleasure, head over to Hot Octopuss and enter the discount code ‘MMAY25’ for 25 percent off their next-level pleasure toys.