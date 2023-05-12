The Aussie queen of pop Kylie Minogue has announced her 16th studio album Tension.

Kylie’s new single, the “hypnotic electro” track “Padam Padam”, will lead the new era. According to reports by the Mirror, it could be released before her birthday on 28 May

Kylie shared that Tension will be a mixture of “personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” across 11 tracks.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” she said.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie Minouge’s highly anticipated album will be out at the end of 2023. (Edward Cooke)

Kylie Minogue says new album is a ‘mix of songs that celebrate the now’

Kylie Minogue worked with a number of producers on Tension, including longtime collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

“I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half!” she said.

The pop icon underlined the importance of this album, saying it helped her through “challenging times” and that she hopes it can do the same for her fans.

“The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

(BMG)

This announcement comes after feverish speculation that Kylie will embark on a UK tour in 2024.

In March, an insider told The Sun: “Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.

It seems that we are much closer to that reality.

Kylie’s Tension tracklist

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story