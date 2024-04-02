Kylie Minogue is set to announce a huge UK arena tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The pop icon is rumoured to be planning a headline tour for 2025, marking her first in five years.

It follows up her ongoing Las Vegas residency and upcoming BST Hyde Park show this summer, as well as her 2019 tour to celebrate her greatest hits LP, The Definitive Collection.

The sold-out greatest hits tour saw her perform headline sets across the UK and Europe, including the Legend Slot at Glastonbury Festival.

According to reports by the The Sun, “Kylie will finally go on a massive world tour in 2025” which has been “an eternity coming” for her fans.

“Plans are currently being drawn up for arena shows up and down the UK,” they added.

She’s currently planning her only UK show scheduled for 2024 at Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival.

The singer will return to headline the festival on 13 July, saying: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

This will mark her first UK show in a number of months after she headlined BBC Radio 2’s In the Park in September and a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall in late 2023.

The Hyde Park show – and possible upcoming tour – will be in support of her 16th studio album, Tension which became her ninth number one album in the UK.

It features viral hit “Padam Padam” which recently won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from the pop icon’s back catalogue including “All the Lovers”, “Love at First Sight”, “Slow”, “Confide in Me” and “Locomotion”.

She’s currently in the midst of her More Than Just a Residency show in Las Vegas.

The singer kicked off her first ever residency in late 2023, with tickets selling out in under and hour following huge demand.

She’s currently scheduled to headline the Voltaire venue until at least 4 May, 2024, performing tracks from her back catalogue.

For the latest updates on Kylie’s next tour and you can keep an eye out on the singer’s social media channels and Ticketmaster and Live Nation for tour news.

