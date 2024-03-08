Madonna duets with Kylie Minogue on Celebration Tour – and that’s pop history

It’s a huge day for queer fans of pop music legends: Madonna just performed with Kylie Minogue during the latest stop on her Celebration Tour.

It’s a collaboration that’s been decades in the making and finally, it’s happened. During Thursday night’s (7 March) performance of Madonna’s critically acclaimed Celebration Tour in Los Angeles, the “Vogue” hitmaker welcomed Aussie pop deity Kylie Minogue to the stage.

The “Padam Padam” singer had been spotted in the crowd by fans earlier on in the show, but Madge eventually invited her onto the stage, and embraced her for a hug.

“Now this is who you call a survivor,” Madonna told the crowd.

Following the sweet moment, the pair then belted out an acapella version of Kylie’s monster hit, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, and a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s queer Pride anthem, “I Will Survive”, much to the joy of fans.

MADONNA BROUGHT OUT KYLIE MINOGUE pic.twitter.com/ADUD0HQJTa — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) March 8, 2024

Kylie and Madonna. I don’t have words at the moment. Just being sent videos… pic.twitter.com/876KnYif8F — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) March 8, 2024

KYLIE MINOGUE AND MADONNA PERFORM 'I WILL SURVIVE' pic.twitter.com/texcWC0Hbu — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) March 8, 2024

Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue is in the audience right now at the 3rd Los Angeles show of Madonna's epic Celebration Tour 😍❤️🎉



On a night like this……#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/6EYQdjZDP0 — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) March 8, 2024

girls, gays & theys: we’ve won like never before. 💖 pic.twitter.com/fXPVLa8Po1 — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) March 8, 2024

Last year, Kylie hinted that if she was in the same city as Madonna when she was on tour, she’d love to join her on stage.

“She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town, it would be amazing,” she told the crowd at KTUphoria Festival last June.

Then, towards the end of last year, Kylie suggested that she and Madge had spoken about a big pop song collaboration before.

“How is Earth still spinning when this hasn’t happened?” she joked.

“We would both love it. I know I would, and she’s mentioned it before. So, hey! Maybe.”

Proving that she’s always been the ultimate Madonna fan girl, Kylie even donned a t-shirt emblazoned with Madge’s name on it while at the Celebration Tour. Though it seems like a sweet tribute, it actually harks back to when Madonna sported a top with Kylie’s name on it, almost 25 years ago at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Madonna performing on the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Getty/Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

Writing on social media following the big collab, Kylie gushed about how much she “loved” spending time with the “Hung Up” hitmaker.

“MADONNA. It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE,” she wrote.

She also shared a video of her dancing to Madonna’s huge 1998 hit, “Ray of Light”.

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

Of course, fans of the two pop titans have been sent into a frenzy as their worlds colided.

“It’s a gay historical event,” declared one panicked person, as a second shared: “I would have evaporated!!”

“If God hates gays then why do we keep winning,” a third questioned.

A fourth added: “I have been edged a lifetime for this.”