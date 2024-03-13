Welcome to the winter of Padam, Australia. Kylie Minogue is set to headline at Splendour in the Grass 2024.

The festival announced the headliners for this year’s event, set to take place in Ngarindjin, North Byron Parklands this July. And ‘Padam Padam’ is set to be the soundtrack to the Aussie winter this year, as the queen herself is bringing her 45-year-discography to the Splendour main stage on Friday 19 July.

Taking to Instagram on 12 March, the singer announced her homecoming for the event, writing: “AUSTRALIA …. I’m coming home! I can’t wait to join this amazing line up in North Byron Park for Splendour In The Grass 2024!!!”

Minogue has already had a massive year, having won her second-ever Grammy award and performing with Madonna during her Celebration Tour. It was decades in the making, and it finally happened; the pair sang together on 7 March when the ‘Vogue’ hitmaker invited the fellow singer to the stage.

The pair belted out an acapella version of Kylie’s monster hit, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, and a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s queer Pride anthem, ‘I Will Survive’, much to the joy of fans.

In a true celebration of LGBTQ+ music and performance, also joining the lineup across the weekend is queer artist Girl in Red, and non-binary musician G-Flip. Elsewhere, rap icon FUTURE and indie rock band Arcade Fire will also headline the festival.

Tickets go on general sale on 21 March at 9am AEDT, but there are various pre-sales for the festival.

On 17 March, general admission for locals living in postcodes 2477 to 2490 at an exclusive price. Tickets will be on sale at the Byron Community Centre between 10am to 4pm on the day, or via MOSHTIX.

On 18 March, previous year purchases go live at 9am. On 19 March, there’s an exclusive presale for Optus customers via the My Optus app between 9am-midnight.

Elsewhere, on 20 March, there is a SITG presale through @SPLENDOURINTHEGRASS__ on TikTok.

Splendour in the Grass is set to take place on 19, 20 and 21 July 2024.