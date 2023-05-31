The UK’s first entirely gay dating series, I Kissed a Boy, has been a runaway hit with viewers. And although fans are sad that it’s coming to an end soon, it’s not all bad news: there’s a reunion on its way.

In just six episodes so far, the BBC series has managed to shoehorn in a truck load of drama, the gayest playlist of all time, lots of kissing, and a handful of genuinely adorable gay couples (Gareth and Subomi for the win, by the way).

We’ve watched deep conversations about body struggles and the difficulties of finding romance on gay apps, as well as some less-deep chats about topping and bottoming. It’s a frank portrayal of what life is like for many gay men up and down the country, and after so many years without that sort of representation, it’s refreshing.

Plus, “I Begin To Wonder” hit-maker and staunch LGBTQ+ ally Danni Minogue has been hosting, so there’s nothing not to love.

There are just two episodes left in the series, both of which will drop on BBC iPlayer this weekend (4 June).

Now, the BBC has announced that a one-off reunion special will be landing just days after the finale, with Minogue on hand once again to soak up all the gossip since the show finished filming.

According to a BBC statement, the reunion will look at all of the contestant’s love lives, how they’ve dealt with their new-found fame, and whether there are remaining feelings between any of them.

The “loud and proud” reunion will also host some “outrageously funny party games” as well as a look back at some of the most scandalous moments in the Masseria.

The BBC series isn’t the only dating reality show focusing on the LGBTQ+ community.

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love has viewers hooked, while MTV’s Love at First Lie and Stormy Daniels’ For the Love of DILFs have also proved successful. And let’s not forget Courtney Act’s The Bi Life.

What a time to be alive, queer, and looking for love.

Episode 7 of I Kissed a Boy can also be seen on BBC Three on Sunday at 9pm with episode 8 at the same time the following day. I Kissed a Boy: The Reunion drops on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11 June and airs on BBC Three at 9pm.