That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné has revealed that she asked all her romantic partners to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) towards the beginning of a relationship – including her now-wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The former Disney Channel actor, who has been on a journey of self-acceptance since coming out publicly a decade ago, admitted that she asked partners to sign a legally-binding privacy contract before getting down to “naughty times”.

“All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” Raven-Symoné told the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast last month. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

Asked at what point people would be asked to sign the NDA,” Raven-Symoné replied: “Right before naughty time comes.”

Explaining why she felt the need to hand out NDAs to people she was dating, the Raven’s Home star stated “welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays,” adding: “It’s true though, nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

Raven-Symoné married her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in June 2020, and revealed that she also asked her now-spouse to sign an NDA after two months of dating, following pressure from her mother.

“We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” she shared. “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed.’ I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was [still] bugging me.”

The star added: “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

On her wife’s reaction to be asked to sign the agreement, Raven-Symoné recalled: “[Miranda was] like, ‘I don’t understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right.”

She added: “We both were like, this takes away the genuineness of it all. But we also understood that we live in Hollywood. She knows who she is. So she did it.”

