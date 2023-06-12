Frozen the Musical extends West End run to 2024: dates, tickets and more

Frozen the Musical is extending its West End run until 2024 – and extra tickets have been released.

The hugely popular musical, based on the film of the same name, will be running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 7 January.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets for the newly announced shows at lwtheatres.co.uk.

The show features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

This, of course, includes “Let It Go”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”, “Love is an Open Door” and “For the First Time in Forever”.

It’s based on the hit Disney film, which follows sisters Elsa and Anna, who need to save the kingdom of Arendelle, with the former becoming a lesbian icon among fans.

The show will be celebrating its second anniversary in the West End this summer, after its original opening was pushed back due to the global pandemic in 2020.

Since then the show has been playing to sold-out audiences, as well as receiving seven WhatsOnStage Awards and four Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical.

As well as Frozen, it’s also been confirmed that beloved Disney musical The Lion King is also being extended on the West End.

It’s become the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time, having been seen by more than 18 million theatregoers in 24 years.

The show will be running at the Lyceum Theatre until at least 11 February and tickets are available from ATG Tickets.

How to get Frozen the Musical tickets

Tickets for the show, which runs until 7 January at Theatre Royal Drury Lane are now available to buy.

You can get them from the venue’s official website, LW Theatres.

Tickets for the show are priced at the following: £29.50 / £39.50 / £49.50 / £59.50 / £69.50 / £89.50 / £124.50.