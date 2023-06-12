Country singer Garth Brooks appears to take aim at fragile conservatives in the US who are boycotting Bud Light by announcing he plans to “serve every brand of beer” at his new bar, where he wants all customers to feel “safe”.

Bud Light is still facing backlash from conservatives who lost their minds when it partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier in 2023.

A number of musicians joined the extreme outbursts seen online – including Kid Rock filming himself shooting Bud Light cans, and Brantley Gilbert, who is sober, throwing a can of Bud Light to the ground during a show while exclaiming “f**k that” and giving a nod of approval to a different brand of beer.

Brooks, however, is showing a more supportive, inclusive attitude. In a new interview with Billboard, he spoke about the bar and entertainment space he’s building in Nashville, Tennessee.

He said he wanted the venue, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, to “be a place you feel safe in”.

“I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are.”

Brooks added that being let into the venue meant you had to “love one another”, stating there were plenty of other places to go “if you’re an a**hole”.

Kid Rock has a bar in the same area of Nashville, where he stopped selling Bud Light since the right-wing outrage began, Billboard reported.

Dylan Mulvaney’s social media collaboration with Bud Light resulted in right-wing backlash against the beer brand. (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

Bud Light, and its parent company Anheuser-Busch, have faced ongoing attacks and criticism for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, for a social media post where she was given a single can of beer with her face on.

It wasn’t just celebrities who were outraged, with a number of conservative bars promising to stop selling the beer, and some members of the public destroying stock in stores.

It has also resulted in distributors for Anheuser-Busch reportedly being abused and called “gay beer salesmen”.

However, the company stood its ground, announcing in late May that it would donate $200,000 to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, as well as extending a partnership between the two.