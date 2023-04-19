Country music star Brantley Gilbert has got his undies in a twist over Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A video shows Gilbert holding a can of the beer on stage at a concert in Alabama at the weekend before he throws it to the ground, exclaiming “f**k that” to a cheering crowd.

A number of country stars – including Riley Green, Travis Tritt, John Rich and Kid Rock, who filmed himself shooting Bud Light cans while wailing about the partnership – have behaved in similar ways.

Their actions are an apparent boycott of the brand. Gilbert, who does not drink alcohol, appeared to join in after being handed a different brand of beer (unidentifiable in the video) and giving a nod of approval, before throwing it to his drummer.

“You ain’t got a hair on your a*s if you don’t shotgun that son of a b***h,” he tells the drummer, who proceeds to cut the can’s base open with a knife before drinking it.

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

The person who shared the video on Twitter, user @TheThe1776, supported Gilbert’s move while highlighting his sobriety: “Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore, his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud Light was awesome,” they wrote.

They signed off with the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke, in support of the boycott.

Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney saw the beer company sending her a personalised can in celebration of the first anniversary of her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series.

She called it the best gift ever.

Following the criticism from conservatives and transphobes, Brendan Whitworth, the chief executive of Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, released a statement saying the brand “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people”.

However, that statement itself became the subject of controversy, with people condemning Whitworth for not using the opportunity to come out strongly in favour of LGBTQ+ rights.