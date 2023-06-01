Bud Light has announced it will donate $200,000 to a new LGBTQ+ initiative, despite backlash the company continues to face after its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

On Tuesday (30 May) Bud Light and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) announced they are extending their partnership to further support the advancements of LGBTQ+ businesses across the United States.

Bud Light will donate $200,000 to the NGLCC in support of its Communities of Color Initiative (CoCi), an initiative which aims to aid the growth and success of minority LGBTQ+-owned businesses through several areas, such as certification, scholarships and business development.

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, said: “Bud Light was brewed to be an ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ beer for everyone 21+ and that still holds true today.

“We look forward to extending our work with the NGLCC to continue making a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ businesses that play a critical role in bringing people everywhere, together.”

The beer brand has come under fire in recent months after it collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and gifted her a single can of beer with her face on it.

Right-wing bigots subsequently lost their minds over the “woke” collab and called for a boycott of the brand on social media and in the press.

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road in Arco, Idaho. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Bud Light has faced backlash after the company sponsored two Instagram posts from Dylan Mulvaney (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Offline, some consumers took matters into their own hands and destroyed shelves of Bud Light in US stores, whilst country music stars and conservative influencers filmed themselves shooting Bud Light cans with guns.

The backlash saw the sales of the beer dip and billions wiped from Anheuser-Busch’s market share, with two bosses who approved the Mulvaney partnership reportedly suspended from the business.

However, despite this the company appears to be doubling down on its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the press release announcing the Communities of Color Initiative Anheuser-Busch states it is “committed to the programs and partnerships they have forged over decades with organizations to drive economic prosperity across a number of communities”.

It adds the company has a “strong” record of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Alongside the financial donation to the NGLCC, the brand will also support the NGLCC’s first CoCi Biz Pitch programme in which the winning minority LGBTQ+ business owner will get a prize of $5,000.

The winner will also have the chance to compete at the 2023 NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference LGBT Biz Pitch Competition, where they could walk away with $50,000 in cash and prizes.