Queens of the Stone Age have announced the UK and European leg of their The End Is Nero tour.

They group will perform 13 shows throughout November in support of their upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off on 4 November in Amsterdam and also heads to the likes of Paris, Berlin and Antwerp.

Josh Homme and co. will then bring the tour to the UK, with arena shows scheduled for London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, In Times New Roman… which will be released on 16 June.

It marks their first LP in six years and features singles “Emotion Sickness” and “Carnavoyeur”.

The US leg of the tour will kick off in August, while the group will play some outdoor UK shows this summer including Halifax, Margate and Cardiff Castle.

They’ll also co-headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival on 25 June, marking their first dates in the UK since 2018’s Finsbury Park set.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 16 June via Ticketmaster.

A fan club presale is now live and fans access it through the group’s official website.

Plus a Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 15 June. To access this log in or sign up to Live Nation for free and then head to the Queens of the Stone Age page for 10am.

For the full tour schedule and ticket links for the European dates, see below.