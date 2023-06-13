The 1975 announce 2023 North American tour: dates, presale and ticket info

The 1975 have announced details of a headline North American tour for 2023.

The group will continue their Still… At Their Very Best tour, with arena shows throughout September until December.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the newly announced shows at 10am on 23 June via Ticketmaster.

The tour is in support of their album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which began in late 2022.

They’ve since stopped off at arenas across the globe including the UK, Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

They recently performed a headline set at Parklife Festival in Manchester and will play their biggest ever UK show at Finsbury Park in London this July.

The newly announced North American leg will kick off on 16 September in Atlanta as part of Music Midtown.

The huge run, which includes a Madison Square Garden show, will finish up on 2 December in Seattle.

You can find out how to get The 1975 presale tickets and more info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 23 June via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale on the group’s website. This will take place from 10am local time on 21 June. You will receive a unique presale code for each show you signed up for. The unique presale code is valid for up to 6 tickets for the selected show.

You can check out the full North American tour schedule below.