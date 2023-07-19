Emma Sleep has launched a sale on one of its most popular products, the Comfort Mattress.

The brand has customers flocking to it to get a good night’s sleep – and now you can bag a discount.

You can get five percent off its standard price when you use the code COMEHOMETOCOMFORT during checkout.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s an all-foam mattress, with the layers adapting to each user’s body and distributing your weight evenly no matter your sleeping position.

So whether you sleep on your side, back, front they’ve got you covered. Plus its inbuilt temperature regulating technology keeps your body cool and dry.

You can find out more about the Comfort Mattress’s sizing, pricing and reviews below.

How much is the Emma Comfort Mattress in the sale?

There’s a few sizes to choose from, but you can get five percent off all of them using the code COMEHOMETOCOMFORT during check out.

This a breakdown of the Comfort Mattress prices before the discount:

Single: $579

King Single: $639

Double: $749

Queen: $809

King: $859

Plus Emma Sleep products have a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you’re not feeling the benefits of the Emma Comfort Mattress you can get your money back.

Before buying you can find out what customers are saying about the popular product below.

What are customers saying?

The Emma Comfort Mattress has hundreds of views from customers, with one saying they were “absolutely astounded by how comfortable it is”.

In one five-star review, a customer wrote: “Originally I thought my Emma bed was a little too firm. It’s been a week of using my Emma mattress now, and not only have I been falling straight to sleep but I’ve noticed a decrease in my back pain!”

In another five-star review, a customer said: “We felt comfortable and supported from the first sleep.”

While one said it’s the third Emma mattress they’d purchased as it’s “the only thing that does not give me back pain”.

Another said it was “easy to unpack” with somebody else echoing that as it was “so much easier to deal with than a normal mattress where you have to lug it through the house”.

