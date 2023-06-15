Warning of terrorism attacks on LGBTQ+ community during 2024 presidential race

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned that the LGBTQ+ community is at risk of terrorism attacks during the 2024 US presidential race.

The DHS’ announcement, published on 24 May and set to expire on 24 November, states that the “United States remains in a heightened threat environment”.

The federal agency noted that “both domestic violent extremists and those associated with foreign terrorist organisations” continue to call on supporters to attack the US, with likely targets being highlighted as minority groups including the LGBTQ+ community.

The DHS states that the 2024 election cycle and legislative decisions could lead to such violence being mobilised.

In May, Ron DeSantis, renowned in the LGBTQ+ community for his Don’t Say Gay law andÂ repeated attacks on the trans community, announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in a glitch-filled Twitter stream.

DeSantis’ main opposition is Donald Trump, who officially announced his 2024 presidential bid in a speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort on 15 November.

The DHS referenced several anti-LGBTQ+ attacks to summarise the terrorism-related threat to the LGBTQ+ community in the US. These included, to name a few, the Texas shopping centre shooting, which killed eight, Covenant Presbyterian SchoolÂ shooting in Nashville, which killed six and an attempt to burn down a church in Ohio that was planing to host a drag event,Â with all three incidents occurring in March 2023.

2023 has already seen the most anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law in the US

The DHS has shared resources to help the LGBTQ+ community stay safe, including suggestions to stay prepared, making note of the nearby security personnel at events and keeping safe online by recognising false or misleading narratives.

The DHS’ announcement comes as extremist group, the Proud Boys shared its plan to target LGBTQ+ people by disrupting Pride month celebrations in the US.

On 6 June, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ people in the US for the first time in its history.

The warning followed more than 76 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law in the US this year alone, more than any other year on record.

Detailed in the report is acknowledgment of more than 525 bills being introduced in 41 states across the US, with over 220 targeting trans people.