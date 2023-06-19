An alleged Ku Klux Klan member reportedly pulled out a gun at an LGBTQ+ rally in the town of Corbin, Kentucky.

The protest, on 3 June, was opposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being pursued in the state, including a bill banning gender-affirming care for young people – dubbed “the worst anti-trans bill in the nation” – which has since been vetoed.

The outlet Queer Kentucky reported that the “uplifting event” came up against “animosity and hate” when an alleged member of the KKK, named by local news as 43-year-old Clayton D Segebart, reportedly used gay slurs at attendees, before pulling out a gun.

Segebart was joined by a man named as 44-year-old Kenneth W Hutton, who was seen handing a KKK membership card to Segebart during the incident.

Queer Kentucky spoke to an organiser of the LGBTQ+ rally, Trent Osborne.

Osborne said that his friend, James Hensley, was approached by the two men, who “flipped us off” and “began spouting slurs and hateful slander” including the F-slur.

“They each had their hands on their guns, which were hidden in their pockets,” He added.

Osborne told the outlet that he confronted the two, “asking why on earth they’d need to have weapons as none of us were armed nor threatening them,” to which they reportedly replied: “I wanna rip your f**king face off and shove it up your f**king ass.”

He added: “They even proudly proclaimed to be homophobic and racist. At one point the man who later pulled his weapon in the altercation looked at me and said, ‘I’ll burn you and that sign.’”

It was at this point that Osborne alleged Segebart flashed a KKK membership card, before pulling out a gun. Police then arrived and intervened, dispersing both the men and the LGBTQ+ rally.

The incident was caught on video by a bystander.

The police shut down the LGBTQ+ protest and let the KKK go free. pic.twitter.com/vpBJiG64Vg — Queer Lives Matter (@qlmofficial) June 17, 2023

The police’s account of the incident, obtained by Raw Story, confirmed that two men on the scene had weapons, and that one male had held a gun out before they were cleared from the area.

No arrests have been made, however the incident has now reportedly been referred to the FBI.

PinkNews has contacted the Corbin Police Department for comment.