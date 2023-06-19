Hundreds of pro-LGBTQ+ activists came together in Lincoln to drown out an anti-trans protest against Primark’s Pride campaign, which which was attended by just two ‘gender-critical’ campaigners.

On Sunday (18 June), around 200 counter-protestors gathered to oppose the anti-trans campaign outside the city’s Primark at midday.

The poorly attended anti-trans event was inspired by Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, and arranged to protest Primark’s Pride campaign which celebrates “found families”.

Primark uses the term ‘found families’ to “describe a group of people who have chosen to embrace, support, respect, and love each other – despite their differences”.

But, according to social media reports, just two people attended the protest to express their outrage at Primark’s Pride campaign.

A video filmed by a counter-protestor shows hundreds of pro-LGBTQ+ people showing up in support of trans rights.

When you get ratioed IRL.



Well done Lincoln, amazing support from the local community when a 10K follower gender critical account only managed to get two people out for a Standing For Women protest yesterday. https://t.co/61Luip7Uko pic.twitter.com/2FoDodVboO — On a clear day (@ICanSeeForever1) June 18, 2023

An account dedicated to keeping trans kids safe, which claimed to have organised the counter protest, wrote on Twitter: “We really don’t want this hate in our city.”

“University students, families, ‘middle-aged mums’, drag queens from The Scene Lincoln all pulled together” the “200-strong” counter-protest.

“Thanks transphobes, you created a more cohesive community, made money for local charities who support trans kids, made everyone aware of the amazing safe spaces in local businesses and started a party! You achieved all that.”

Transphobic hate crimes hit record highs in England and Wales in 2022. Statistics from the Home Office, published on in October last year, detailed at least 155,841 recorded hate crimes from March 2021 to March 2022.

On Sunday (18 June), PinkNews revealed secret footage of British prime minister Rishi Sunak mocking trans people.

In the clip, Sunak was caught joking about “women having penises” and making fun of Lib Dem leader Ed Davey for supporting trans rights.