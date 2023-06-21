Neurodiversity and queerness to be explored in PinkNews Pride at Work webinar – registrations now open

The first of three PinkNews webinars sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group will focus on neurodiversity and its intersection with queerness.

The PinkNews Pride at Work webinar series will focus on Pride and joy in the workplace for underrepresented groups within the LGBTQ+ community. Through insights and shared experiences, the series will also take a deeper look into how businesses and organisations can embrace inclusion in their policies, practices and cultures.

Each webinar will consist of a keynote talk, presentation and panel discussion from leaders and change-makers from a wide array of industries including technology, finance, activism and politics.

Neurodiversity and queerness

The first instalment is dedicated to the intersection of neurodiversity and queerness and how it impacts the work experience. Evidence suggests that neurodivergent people are more likely to identify as LGBTQ+ compared to neurotypical people.

While there is no clear explanation for this overlap, one theory suggests that neurodivergent people are less inclined to be socially aware and don’t feel forced to fit into societal norms.

There is a clear need for awareness and insight when it comes to embracing and supporting colleagues that are at the intersection of neurodivergence and queerness.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Zöe Gould, a director at Deloitte and topics throughout the three-hour event will include celebrating neurodivergent joy, how inclusive spaces are for neurodivergent colleagues and how employers can attract and recruit neurodivergent talent.

Joining Gould throughout the webinar will be a range of professionals and inclusion experts including trans and non-binary campaigner Jude Guaitamachhi, Alexander Hedlund from Neurodiversity in Business, Amazon’s Nige Moralee and director of people at Birmingham Pride Char Bailey.

Registrations for this instalment of the ‘Pride at Work’ presented along with Lloyd’s Banking Group webinar series are now open to all and are free.