This is where you can buy the viral Powerpuff Girls phone cases from TikTok.

The colourful designs are part of the first collaboration between Cartoon Network and brand CASETiFY.

They’re available exclusively from CASETiFY as part of their collaboration at casetify.com.

Fans of the series can get their hands on a Blossom, Bubbles or Buttercup phone case and customise it with your own name.

They’re available on CASETiFY’s signature Impact, Ultra Impact, Pillow, Clear, and Bounce Cases for iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel.

The PowerpuffGirlsxCasetify hashtag has gained more than 100,000 views on TikTok alone and has some A-list fans, with Paris Hilton repping the case.

The reality TV icon has a Bubbles-themed phone case that’s been customised with her name.

As well as phone cases, fans can also get their hands on AirPods Pro cases, with individual Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup cases available as well as group ones.

Also featured in the collection are laptop sleeves, MacBook Air and Pro snap cases, iPad cases and Apple Watch bands, all with the colourful and cute iconography of the collection.

There’s also AirPod cases, laptop sleevs and more in the CASETiFY x Powerpuff Girls collab.

So whether you’re a Blossom, Bubbles or Buttercup, you can rep your fave – or all three – on your favourite devices.

To shop The Powerpuff Girls collection and more head to casetify.com.