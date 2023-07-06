Lego is releasing a Hocus Pocus set featuring Sanderson sister’s cottage – and it looks incredible.

It’s a long way off until Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit with the latest set from Lego.

It’s now available to pre-order from the Lego website with a release date of 18 July at lego.com/uk and lego.com.

The Hocus Pocus set, officially titled LEGO Ideas set 21341, comes from Lego’s ideas page, where fans can submit their own ideas to be considered to be made into official sets.

Users vote for the ideas they like best and Lego decide which sets get taken forward for official development, which has featured everything from Heartstopper to Taylor Swift.

So, now fans can build their very own Sanderson sisters’ cottage that features in the iconic film.

The Hocus Pocus Lego set features 2,316 pieces. (Lego.com)

The 2,316-piece set is a detailed build that includes the cottage and the graveyard gates.

The cottage is filled with fun details that fans will instantly recognise, from their cauldron and spellbooks to the black flame candle.

There’s also six minifigures: Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sarah Sanderson, Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson, Omri Katz’s Max Dennison, Thora Birch’s Dani Dennison, and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts.

Plus, Thackery Binx in cat form will also be included, as well as plenty of accessories.

The set comes with six minifigures. (Lego.com)

It was designed by Amber Veyt, a Lego fan who submitted it to the ideas page, and described the cottage as “a character of its own”.

The Hocus Pocus Lego set costs £199.99/$229.99 and is available to pre-order from lego.com/uk and lego.com.

The set is confirmed to be begin shipping on 18 July in the UK, it will be 60 days before the product goes out to buyers in the US.