Drag Race legend Symone hoping for a part in Hocus Pocus 3

Drag Race icon Symone is ready for her close-up in Hocus Pocus 3… now all she needs is someone from the team to give her a call.

The season 13 winner has revealed that she’s desperate to work with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, and – now that there’s reportedly a third film in the works – she’s ready to make that dream a reality.

Back in June, Sean Bailey, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, hinted that the Sanderson Sisters would return for a third installment in an interview with the New York Times, and Symone has been waiting by the phone ever since.

Symone is gunning for a role in Hocus Pocus 3. (RuPaul’s Drag Race/Twitter)

It’s not unreasonable to hope that Symone might really be cast in the Halloween flick, since her Drag Race castmates Ginger Minj, Kahmora Hall and Kornbread appeared in last year’s Hocus Pocus 2 as drag versions of the iconic Salem witches.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Symone made it crystal clear that she’s ready to clear her schedule and join the Hocus Pocus crew – all they have to do is pick up the phone. To make things even easier, the Drag Race winner has thoughts on who she could play in the film.

“I know they’re doing [Hocus Pocus] 3, if they want to get my number, my phone box is open, I’m going to cast my net out there this time,” she said.

“Symone wants to do Hocus Pocus. Put me in there.”

Hocus Pocus 3 is reportedly in the works. (Disney)

Asked who she might play in the film, Symone said, without hesitation: “I would love to be a witch of some kind.

“The little girls [in the sequel], it’s the next generation, so, I might be a villain, come into my own little power, have my own little coven. I would love that. Can’t you see it?”

It’s not like Symone wouldn’t be qualified, either.

Not only is she a Drag Race champion, but she’s no stranger to the silver screen. She appeared out of drag in Billy Eichner’s 2022 gay rom-com Bros.

In fact, Eichner has been open about the fact that he “actively pursued” Symone to appear in the film.

Does anyone know the casting director? (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for VH1 )

“When I saw Symone, who I think is such a superstar, I thought, I want a place for Symone in Bros,” Eichner told Entertainment Weekly last year.

“I was thinking of the roles we had and I didn’t know if she’d be interested in playing a character that was out of drag, but I thought, why not use this as an opportunity?

“These are just great performers in drag and out of drag, they’re great personalities. Symone, in particular, is so special and has so much star power, so we asked Symone to audition.”

With a stellar reference like that, how could Disney possibly turn her down?